Louisville Public Media Raises $387,218 During Fall Membership Drive

WFPL's fall membership drive ended at 7 p.m. Saturday—2,817 members contributed $387,218 to Louisville Public Media, the parent organization 0f 89.3 WFPL, Classical 90.5, 91.9 WFPK and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.Louisville Public Media depends on the local community for over 90 percent of its funding, which comes from contributing listeners and business sponsors.Thanks to all of our members who made this drive a success. You can contribute online anytime.