Virtual Job Fair Aims For Re-Enrolling Kentuckians Who Quit College

A virtual college fair on Tuesday gives former students in Kentucky help getting back into school to finish their degree program.

Project Graduate is a collaboration between Kentucky's Council on Postsecondary Education and public colleges and universities to make re-enrolling in college easier for adults and former students.

Prospective students who participate in the virtual fair will be connected to college advisors who will answer questions via text and video chat, said Sue Patrick, a spokeswoman for the Council on Postsecondary Education.

Students taking part in the fair who also register for classes in the spring 2015 semester at four-year universities will have all application fees waived, she said.

“If any adult is interested in finishing a degree, now is the time,” Patrick said. “We are trying to eliminate barriers by offering these support services.”

Project Graduate was launched in 2007. Since then, more than 1,500 students have earned their degree through the program. As of last year, 1,000 more students are in the “pipeline” toward earning their degree, Patrick said.

And this fall is the first time in the program’s history all 16 schools in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System will be involved.

“It’s a one-stop shop, you can do it in the morning before you go to work, whatever your schedule is,” Patrick said. “We feel it will meet the needs of busy working adults.”

Project Graduate is not specifically designed for adults, Patrick said, but provides a convenient avenue for adults, as well as younger former students to get back in school.

To qualify for Project Graduate, students must have earned 80 or more credit hours toward a bachelor’s degree or 30 or more toward an associate's degree, according to a state news release.

For more information on the virtual fair, go here.