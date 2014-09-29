Sons of American Revolution Open Downtown Louisville Headquarters

The Sons of the American Revolution have a new downtown headquarters.The national organization cut the ribbon last week for the opening of its new national office on Museum Row in downtown Louisville. The space will boast an American Revolution museum and a genealogical library where people can find aid in their search for family history.Sam Powell, the President of the SAR Foundation, the group's fundraising arm, said the opening of the new facility was 14 years in the making.“We are extremely happy to be here today in Louisville,” he said. “We are not finished with the facility but we have moved in, we’ve got everyone under one roof.”Powell hopes to raise about $6 million for construction of the museum, which he said should be complete in four years.David Mann, a Sons of the American Revolution member from Colorado, said his involvement in the organization has brought out a passion for history.“When I found out that I had an ancestor that fought in the American Revolution I took a different perspective on history,” he said. “I became very interested in history and the American Revolution and began studying it for years.”To be eligible for the Sons of the American Revolution, a person must be able to trace their lineage, with an unbroken blood line, back to someone who has fought in the American Revolution.