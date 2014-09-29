Public Comment Sought on Proposed Toll Operator For Ohio River Bridge

The Indiana Finance Authority is seeking public input today regarding the proposal to hire a Virginia-based company to install and manage electronic tolls on the Ohio River Bridges Project.Earlier this month, a bistate joint board proposed hiring Kapsch TrafficCom to maintain tolling collection operations.Will Wingfield, a spokesman for the Indiana Department of Transportation, said public comment is an important part of the selection process.“We get public comment as a function of what we do here and very often I see that make changes in outcomes,” he said.Wingfield said a draft contract and the company’s proposal has been posted on the Indiana Finance Authority’s website for public review.Residents may also submit advance comments concerning the proposal, contract and process to Indiana Finance Project Manager Silvia Perez at sperez@ifa.in.gov. All comments must be submitted before 5 p.m. today to be considered, according to a news release.The public hearing will be at 5 p.m. today at the Sheraton Riverside Hotel in Jeffersonville. A simulcast will also be broadcast at the University of Louisville Shelby campus in room 218A of the Founders Union Building.Following the hearing the comments will be presented to the Indiana Finance Authority board, Wingfield said. Then, he said, the selection will go before the Indiana legislature for review, as well as the governor’s office.