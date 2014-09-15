Kentucky School Test Results Expected No Later Than October 1, Education Commissioner Says

Kentucky Education Commissioner Terry Holliday said the unusually high number of snow days last school year means the release of school report cards will be delayed. Last year, snow days led some schools to delay testing students, Holliday told WFPL in a recent interview. State education officials had hoped to release the data earlier in the school year than it had in the past, but Holliday now expects the report cards to be released to the public no later than October 1.“But we hope to get it out maybe a week or so earlier than that,” he said.Last year’s accountability scores put Jefferson County Public Schools in the 32nd percentile in the state—meaning 68 percent of the state’s schools performed better.