Iroquois Park Event Lines Trail With 5,000 Jack O'Lanterns

There will be a glimmer in the woods of Iroquois Park for three weeks in October from a large-scale display of artistically carved pumpkins.More than 15,000 pumpkins—some weighing s much as 1,500 pounds—will be carved and rotated throughout Louisville's first Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular. Nearly 5,000 pumpkins will be on display at any given time, said Erika Nelson, special events coordinator for the city.Different themes, such as “around the world,” UK, UofL, Louisville Slugger and Derby will be featured each week to create a unique experience for each visit.Tickets range in price from $9 to $15 and can be purchased at the Iroquois Amphitheatre Box Office, by calling 502-363-7766 or online at www.jackolanternlouisville.com. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Kosair Charities and the Louisville Metro Parks Foundation.Mayor Fischer said he believes visitors will be delighted with the artistry of the pumpkins.“This event will be one of the most unique and largest of its kind anywhere,” he said in the release.From Oct. 10 through Nov. 2, more than 40 local artists are partnering with Louisville Metro Parks and Passion for Pumpkins, a New England based multimedia company, to turn a third of a mile wooded trail in Iroquois Park into a glowing pumpkin art show.Nelson said the spectacular is not meant to frighten visitors, but to “wow and amaze.”“It’s not spooky,” she said. “Other than you’re out in Iroquois Park, in the woods, at night.She said the 15,000 pumpkins will be brought from farms in Pennsylvania and Ohio.“We hope that next year, if this is as popular as we think it’s going to be, to work with farmers that are more local,” Nelson said.Nearly 4,000 people are expected to attend each day, said Jim Wood, President and CEO of the Louisville Convention and Visitors Bureau.Nelson said the pumpkins will be lit by a string of LED lights, because thousands of candles would pose risks to the visitors and the forest.She said the spectacular is sure to impress visitors.“Just walking the trail now,” she said. “Is amazing.”The trail will be open during the week, rain or shine, from 7 p.m. until midnight and on the weekends from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m.