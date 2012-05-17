Pakistan, Afghanistan, Taliban: Weighing the Options With Ahmed Rashid

The final Kentucky Author Forum of the 2011-12 season took place on May 15, 2012 and featured journalist Ahmed Rashid, an authority on the Taliban, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Rashid is author of Pakistan on the Brink: The Future of America, Pakistan and Afghanistan. A leading journalist in Pakistan, Rashid draws on his keen knowledge of the region to explain what the future there may hold.He was interviewed by Clarissa Ward, who was named CBS News Foreign Correspondent in Oct. 2011. Previously, with ABC News, she spent time embedded with the Marines in Afghanistan's Helmand Province. In April, 2012, she earned a Peabody Award, one of the oldest and most prestigious awards given for outstanding work in electronic media, for her series of reports from inside Syria for the “CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley.”Listen in below:

http://archive.wfpl.org/KAF/20120515-rachid.mp3 Listen