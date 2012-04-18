Local Media Criticizing Special Session

In the wake of another special session after the 2012 General Assembly, the Louisville Courier-Journal is encouraging readers to add a "Kentucky Held Hostage" button to their Twitter of Facebook profile in protest.The newspaper asks residents if they are frustrated that state lawmakers have returned to Frankfort and gives them the option to post a daily button to their social networking sites counting each day. Other media outlets have also pounced on the easy target and lampooned the dysfunction, which is costing taxpayers $60,000 per day.Insight's Pure Politics took a more lighthearted approach and made a horror film trailer called "Return to Frankfort" featuring Governor Steve Beshear, Senate President David Williams and House Speaker Greg Stumbo.Check it out: Don't go in the basement.