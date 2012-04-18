Grayson: Beshear and Williams Are Embarrassing Kentucky

Former Kentucky Secretary of State Trey Grayson criticized both Governor Steve Beshear and state Senate President David Williams, saying their ongoing rivalry is embarrassing the commonwealth."It's a continuation of the last several years of the governor not being able to develop strong positive relationships with not just the Republican-controlled Senate, but also the Democratic-controlled House," says Grayson. "And there's a huge trust deficit and the temper tantrums that were thrown that night only make things worse."Check it out. From CN2 Pure Politics: At the beginning of the special session, Beshear and Williams engaged in an ugly war of words (here and here) and blamed each other as the 2012 General Assembly broke down. Observers and elected officials have noted the childish squabble is creating a untenable rift in Frankfort.The former secretary added that the House and Senate need to pick new legislative leaders.Grayson, who is a Republican, serves as director of the Harvard University Institute of Politics.