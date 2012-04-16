© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Lawmakers Return for Special Session

By Kenny Colston
Published April 16, 2012 at 12:15 PM EDT

Kentucky lawmakers are returning to Frankfort today to begin a special session called by Governor Steve Beshear.Beshear has ordered lawmakers to take up a funding bill for the state’s road plan and one addressing prescription pill abuse. Those were the two major bills that died in the final hours of the 2012 regular session last week.Beshear says passing those bills should only take lawmakers five days.“And I’m going to be asking House leaders to introduce those identical bills on Monday right after they get in here and there’s no reason why they can’t get out of here by Friday because that’s the minimum numbers of days it takes to pass legislation,” he saysBut the special session may go longer because Senate President David Williams has said his body won’t pass the road funding bill until Beshear signs the road plan template.And if Beshear takes all 10 of his allotted veto days for the bill, the special session could last two weeks, at a cost of $60,000 a day.

