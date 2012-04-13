Coal Scholarship, Dropout Bills Won't Be Added to Special Session Agenda

An education proposal favored by Kentucky House leadership will not be included in next week’s special session, effectively killing its chances this year.A bill that began as a measure to bring the University of Pikeville into the state system morphed into one that would have created scholarships for college students from coal counties.House Speaker Greg Stumbo was a major supporter of the legislation. He says even though the proposal had been changed multiple times, both chambers had reached a compromise. Despite that deal, the Senate did not pass the bill before adjourning the regular session for the year.Governor Steve Beshear says he won’t add that bill to the special session’s agenda, to avoid prolonging the session.“You know, we will take a look at whether we should add anything else to this call. But, these special sessions cost taxpayer’s $60,000 a day. We have agreement on these two bills. And I want them in here and out of here in five days and I think every Kentuckian wants the same. And so I don’t want to put anything on the call that might lengthen the special session,” he says.Another bill that won't be reconsidered is Beshear’s proposal to raise Kentucky’s drop out age to 18 years old. The special session's agenda will include legislation to curb prescription drug abuse and a bill to fund the state's road plan.