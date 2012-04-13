Beshear Says He'll Call Special Session To Pass Road Revenue, Prescription Pill Bills

The 2012 legislative session has come to a close.Lawmakers spent most of their final day of the session yesterday waiting to finalize action on several bills, including many that were never passed.The bills that didn't make it to governor Steve Beshear's desk run the gamut, from a bill to tighten restrictions on prescription painkillers to one that would have created a new scholarship for college students in coalfields communities.Lawmakers did pass the two-year and six-year road plans, but apparently forgot to pass the funding bill needed to build the listed projects.They also did not override any of the vetoes Governor Steve Beshear made to the executive budget.Governor Beshear is blaming Republican Senate President David Williams for the last-minute death of key legislation. Beshear says he will issue a call for lawmakers to return for a special session on Monday. That will give them another chance to address road plan funding and the prescription pill bill.