Outside of Budget Line Items, Beshear Doesn't Expect to Veto Other Bills

Kentucky lawmakers have one more legislative day in their calendar this year, but they likely won’t spend it overriding vetoed bills.Governor Steve Beshear spent most of Wednesday signing bills into law. And outside of the almost mandatory line item vetoes every governor has in budget bills, Beshear says he doesn’t expect to use his veto pen.“As far as I know I don’t anticipate any vetoes of any other legislation,” Beshear saysThat means dozens of bills lawmakers passed this session will become law. This includes bills allowing new districts of innovation for local school districts, the elimination of confederate pensions and new restrictions on pseudoephedrine purchases..