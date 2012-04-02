In Frankfort, Attention Turns to Vetoes

With budgets passed and lawmakers in recess, the focus in Frankfort is now on Governor Steve Beshear and his veto pen.A host of bills are on Beshear’s desk. The most important are budget bills for all three branches of government.But many other relevant bills are waiting for the Governor. Most notably, bills that would create an alternative diploma for special needs students, an incentives program for the Kentucky auto industry and crackdowns on synthetic drug and methamphetamine manufacturing.Lawmakers rushed to send legislation to Beshear on their second-to-last day in Frankfort last week, but some bills didn't make it. Among them are many education proposals including measures to raise the dropout age, legalize charter schools and create a technical education curriculum.Two bills that will be signed, the governor announced, would be ones dealing with an unemployment insurance fix and another limiting pseudoephedrine as an over the counter drug.The governor also has the following bills, among dozens and dozens of others to consider:

Ending confederate pensions

A bill lowering eligibility age for mayors and city council

Amish buggies and reflective tape

A bill limiting the amount of debt and bond transfer a governor can make

A bill allowing Districts of Innovation, a charter school-like education reform

Limits to over the counter pseudeophedrine use.

Unemployment insurance fix

Lawmakers will return in two weeks to try and override any gubernatorial vetoes.

