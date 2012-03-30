Road Plan Vote Delayed to Last Day of Session

Kentucky lawmakers are unlikely to approve new two-year and six-year road plans in time to override any gubernatorial vetoes.The conference committee working on the plans did not come to a compromise late last night, significantly decreasing the potential for a deal today.The plans fund many projects, including the widening of Interstate 65, the expansion of the Mountain Parkway and portions of the Ohio River Bridges Project in Louisville.“Score on the road plan is you gotta wait until probably the 12th or 13th of April on that one," says House Speaker Greg Stumbo, adding that the plans will be taken up on the last day of the session or they won't pass at all.Senate leaders agreed. If they cannot come up with a deal by then, it will mean no funds will be available for road projects for the next two years. If the bills pass in two weeks, the governor will be able to veto individual items in the plans without fear of a legislative override.