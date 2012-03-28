Stumbo Says Budget Talks Have Stalled

Budget talks in Frankfort appear to have stalled. Lawmakers have met for three straight days, usually twice a day, to resolve differences between budget proposals passed by the House and Senate. But there are firm disagreements over school construction, cuts to the governor’s office and coal severance projects. House Speaker Greg Stumbo says the Senate isn’t compromising on those issues, so the potential to deliver a budget on time is in danger. “If they continue to hold to their position that it’s my way or the highway, here we go down that highway again,” he says.Stumbo doesn’t plan to move legislative days or work over the weekend on the budget, because that would create more gridlock.Budget talks are expected to continue tonight.