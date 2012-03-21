House Committee Quickly Passes Bill Designed to Help Kentucky Tornado Victims

A bill granting sales tax refunds for Kentuckians hit by this month's tornadoes is swiftly moving through the General Assembly. The measure cleared the House Appropriations and Revenue committee less than 12 hours after it was first proposed. The language granting the refunds had to be inserted into another bill, House Bill 165, because the deadline to introduce new House bills passed weeks ago. “It is very important and I appreciate it and I know all of the committee members appreciate you working quickly and working on this, to get this issue before us before this session ends,” said committee chairman Rick Rand of the work Representative John Will Stacy and others did on the measure. The refunds will be granted for any sales tax storm victims pay on building materials. Those who want a refund must submit receipts and proof that the materials were used for rebuilding structures damaged by tornadoes. “You know this is a rare opportunity that we all have under extraordinary bad circumstances to do something jointly for people who all over the state are in need,” says Stacy.Lawmakers have eight legislative days to pass the measure out of both chambers, creating a bit of urgency to do something to for victims. The full House is expected to vote on the bill before the end of the week.