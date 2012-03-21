© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Bill to Eliminate Confederate Pensions in Kentucky Close to Becoming Law

By Kenny Colston
Published March 21, 2012 at 8:05 PM EDT

A bill that would eliminate all Kentucky laws relating to pensions for former Confederate soldiers is on the fast track to becoming law.House Bill 85 is sponsored by state Representative Adam Koenig. The bill passed a Senate committee today and is on the consent calendar for the full Senate.After it passes the Senate, it will go to the governor for his signature.In committee, Koenig playfully explained that the measure won't affect anyone in the commonwealth.“My understanding is it’s been well over 50 years since anyone has drawn from this fund. And as Representative Cherry asked me in his committee how could I be certain and my answer was simple mathematics,” he says.Koenig added that the Confederate pension fund is empty and says he knows of no opposition to his legislation.That's why it's time to remove the Confederate pension fund from Kentucky law, Koenig says.

Tags
News State Rep. Adam Koenigconfederate pensionsKentucky General Assembly
Kenny Colston
See stories by Kenny Colston
Related Content