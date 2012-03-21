Bill to Eliminate Confederate Pensions in Kentucky Close to Becoming Law

A bill that would eliminate all Kentucky laws relating to pensions for former Confederate soldiers is on the fast track to becoming law.House Bill 85 is sponsored by state Representative Adam Koenig. The bill passed a Senate committee today and is on the consent calendar for the full Senate.After it passes the Senate, it will go to the governor for his signature.In committee, Koenig playfully explained that the measure won't affect anyone in the commonwealth.“My understanding is it’s been well over 50 years since anyone has drawn from this fund. And as Representative Cherry asked me in his committee how could I be certain and my answer was simple mathematics,” he says.Koenig added that the Confederate pension fund is empty and says he knows of no opposition to his legislation.That's why it's time to remove the Confederate pension fund from Kentucky law, Koenig says.