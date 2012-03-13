Stein Calls Out Williams for SEC Tournament Trip

Adding more fuel to their burning rivalry, state Sen. Kathy Stein, D-Lexington, continued her criticism of state Senate President David Williams, R-Burkesville, over his recent trip to New Orleans for the NCAA's Southeastern Conference basketball tournament during the legislative session.The Senate changed its schedule and did not take up any legislation last Thursday or Friday in order for Williams to attend the University of Kentucky men's basketball games.When asked about that decision, the former Republican gubernatorial candidate lashed out at reporters and defended his attendance record."Go ahead, write a bad story about me; I don’t give a rat's ass. I'm here more than anyone else," Williams told The Courier-Journal.Speaking to CN2's Ryan Alessi, Stein continued to poke at the GOP leader by (4:05 mark) decrying Williams's trip to the NCAA's SEC basketball tournament last weekend and said it was a "mis-use" of his power.Check it out: In response to Stein's comments, Williams issued a blistering statement against his rival.From Williams's office: "Her observations really show how out of touch and irrelevant she is to the legislative process. Sen. Stein was not in the chamber on Friday and, in fact, has been absent 27 percent of the time this session. Senator Williams will be taking a day without pay and has been absent only once." Earlier this year, Stein was at the center of the controversy over the General Assembly's botched redistricting proposal after being drawn out of her district. The plan was eventually rejected by the court, but not before Stein said that Senate Republicans told her directly that Williams was behind the attempt to push her out of office.