Lawmakers Raise More Than $20,000 For Disaster Relief

Kentucky lawmakers and their staffs have raised more than twenty thousand dollars for disaster relief this week.Members of the Kentucky General Assembly had set a goal of ten thousand dollars to donate to the Red Cross in the wake of tornadoes that struck eastern and northern Kentucky last week.House Speaker Greg Stumbo’s office handled the donations. Today, Stumbo announced to his chamber they had surpassed their goal.“I am proud to report today, that due to efforts of all of you and our staff and those who so generously come forward, we have not only reached that goal we have doubled it,” he saysStumbo told lawmakers the donations won’t be given to the Red Cross until Monday. So he encouraged those who haven’t given, or want to give more, to do so by then.He says the General Assembly's new goal is to raise an additional five thousand dollars over the weekend.