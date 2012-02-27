Stumbo Says Budget Modifications Will Be Minor

The leader of the Kentucky House of Representatives says his chamber will make few changes to Governor Steve Beshear’s budget.Beshear released his two-year budget plan earlier this year. It calls for cuts of more than eight percent to most state agencies. And it includes roughly six percent cuts for higher education.House leadership has been reviewing the plan for the last few days. Speaker Greg Stumbo says they plan to pass it off to the Senate by the beginning of March.“[There are going to] be some changes, but I don’t think those changes will be major," says Speaker Greg Stumbo. "I think it’s likely that you’ll see us try to bring everyone up to parity as far as the level of cuts go. And that may mean that we can’t expand some of the new programs even though we agree with them."Stumbo says there will be some minor modifications. For instance, the House may balance cuts to agencies. That could mean that some programs Beshear expanded in the budget will be left out. Stumbo says the House will pass a modified budget and send it to the state Senate by early March.