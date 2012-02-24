Physics of the Future with Michio Kaku

The Kentucky Author Forum on Feb. 22, 2012, featured Michio Kaku, a leader in the field of theoretical physics, cofounder of string field theory, and author of Physics of the Future: How Science Will Shape Human Destiny and Our Daily Lives by the Year 2100. Kaku was interviewed by James Canton, global futurist, social scientist, author, CEO and Chairman of the Institute for Global Futures, a leading think tank he founded in 1990 that advises business and government on future trends.In Physics of the Future, Michio Kaku—author of Physics of the Impossible, Beyond Einstein and Hyperspace — gives us a provocative and exhilarating vision of the coming century based on interviews with over three hundred of the world’s top scientists who are already inventing the future in their labs.According to Kaku, by 2100 it is likely that we will control computers via tiny brain sensors and, like magicians, move objects around with the power of our minds. Meanwhile, cars will drive themselves, using GPS; using molecular medicine, scientists will be able to grow almost every organ of the body and cure genetic diseases; and, advances in nanotechnology may lead to the fabled space elevator, which would propel humans hundreds of miles above the earth’s atmosphere at the push of a button.Hear this Kentucky Author Forum in full below:

http://archive.wfpl.org/KAF/20120222-kaku.mp3 Listen