Stumbo Says Congressional Redistricting Efforts Are Dead

By Kenny Colston
Published February 8, 2012 at 9:26 PM EST

Efforts to redraw Kentucky's U.S. House districts are dead in the General Assembly.State House Speaker Greg Stumbo made that declaration after the state Senate could not agree to the latest compromise on district maps. “I think that ship has sailed, that bell’s rung," Stumbo said. "I think the Secretary of State will have to certify those folks as the candidates and so the current status of law is that in my opinion they would run in the current Congressional district.”The filing deadline for Congressional candidates passed earlier this week. Those who have filed will run in the current districts.However, it's possible someone will sue over the lack of new maps and let the courts handle federal redistricting.The redrawing of state legislative lines is also in limbo. Lawmakers are likely to appeal a ruling that threw out new district maps.

redistricting House Speaker Greg Stumbo Kentucky General Assembly
Kenny Colston
