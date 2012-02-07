© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Bill to Reduce Costs of Uncontested Special Elections Clears Committee

By Kenny Colston
Published February 7, 2012 at 3:48 PM EST

Changes to Kentucky's special elections procedures could be imminent.Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is supporting a bill to reduce the number of polling places for uncontested special elections for legislative seats.Grimes says the change will save money for her office, county clerks and taxpayers.“This means that if an uncontested special election is to occur that the voting doesn’t have to occur at the numerous precincts through the county but rather at one location or locations designated by the county Board of Elections,” Grimes said.Grimes cites the recent election of state Representative Regina Bunch as an example. Bunch ran unopposed to fill the unexpired term of her injured husband, Dewayne. Despite that, it cost $47,000 to open all voting precincts in Bunch's district.Grimes’s bill passed a House committee unanimously this morning. 

Tags
News Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimesspecial electionsKentucky General Assembly
Kenny Colston
