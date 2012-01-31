Former Rand Paul Staffer Enters Race for State House

U.S. Senator Rand Paul's former campaign manager is trying to make a political comeback.Chris Hightower is running for the open 16th House District seat as a Republican. He ran Paul's 2010 campaign until controversy erupted around racist messages on Hightower's MySpace page. The issue forced Hightower to resign. But he’s not worried about it derailing his own political hopes.“I’m not ashamed of anything I’ve done or said," he says. "I’ve said a lot of politically incorrect things in my life. I do know that, I’ve learned a lot from that. I feel pretty good about my life and who I am and what I stand for and I’m willing to take that out and get questioned for it.”Two of Hightower’s main issues are ending public pensions for politicians and imposing term limits.“If by some miracle I’m elected I pledge not to participate in the state pension program," he says. "And I hope more people will hear what I’m talking about, so more people that run for office or perhaps even these elected officials milking it will say ‘hey we don’t need to be milking taxpayers for this, this is something we can do without.’ So that’s a big issue of mine."Hightower also says he will limit himself to two terms if elected. The 16th House District is open because the current representative, Martha Jane King, is running for state Senate.