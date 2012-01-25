Hoover Says Republicans Will File Lawsuit to Stop New Legislative Districts

Several Kentucky House Republicans are hoping to derail new legislative districts with a lawsuit challenging the redistricting map.Members of the GOP caucus and a group of private individuals could file the suit as soon as the end of this week. It will start in Franklin County Circuit Court and will include a motion to stop the redistricting maps from taking immediate effect.“We are challenging what we strongly believe is the unconstitutionality of the plan," says House GOP leader Jeff Hoover. "We’re also will be asking for an injunction to stop the enforcement or carrying out of the new legislative districts and asking for a postponement of the filing deadline.”Hoover says his group will only be challenging the House redistricting map passed in House Bill 1. But that bill includes a non-severance clause, meaning if one map is thrown out then the judicial and Senate maps go with it.The filing deadline for legislative and judicial candidates is Jan. 31.