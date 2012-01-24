Miller Urges State Leaders to Change Public Employee Retirement Plans
In a newspaper editorial Tuesday, Louisville Metro Councilman Jerry Miller, R-19, urges Kentucky lawmakers to make significant changes to public employee benefits to help the city deal with its growing budget deficits.During the annual State of the City address, Mayor Greg Fischer warned residents about potential cuts to core city services as a result of a structural imbalance in the budget. The mayor closed a $22.5 million gap during his first year in office using a number of stopgap measures, but a number of revenues have come up short this fiscal year. The city now faces a $12 million deficit over the next six months and Fischer projected a $30 million shortfall in the following fiscal year.Miller says the city's perpetual shortfalls are related to the state making financial promises to current and former public workers that it has failed to pay for, which has created an "unfunded liability" for local governments.From the Courier-Journal: