Lexington native and frequent political candidate Gatewood Galbraith never held elected office, despite his multiple attempts at landing jobs in Kentucky's Capitol. But today, legislators in both chambers took a moment to remember Galbraith, the so-called pernennial candidate to Kentucky's pernennial problems.Galbraith passed away last night from complications related to emphysema.Both the House and Senate chambers held a moment of silence while in session today. And there are plans tomorrow to introduce a memorial resolution in honor of Galbraith in the state Senate tomorrow.Republican Senate President David Williams is one of two men who can say they ran against Galbraith in his last political race. And Williams, who will co-sponsor the memorial resolution with Democratic state Sen. Kathy Stein of Lexington tomorrow, released a statement saying he was saddened to hear the news."[Galbraith] and I were friends for almost four decades," the statement said. "His wit, humor and intellect made him one of the most intriguing of Kentucky originals."Earlier in the day, House Speaker Greg Stumbo also expressed sadness over Galbraith's passing, saying he was friends with Galbraith for much of his political career.The chamber passed House Citation 2 this afternoon to honor Galbraith.