Lawmaker Sponsors Casino Gaming Bill

A Kentucky lawmaker has pre-filed a bill that would allow limited casino gaming in the state.The measure sponsored by Democratic Representative Dennis Keene of Wilder would permit casino gaming in counties with a population of more than 90,000 if approved by voters."It also allows cities of the fourth class that have active horse racing in their area, to call for a local election to have gambling at the racetrack," he said. Keene says counties that approve casino gambling would have to put up an initial licensing fee of $50 million. Oversight of the casino games would be the responsibility of the Kentucky Lottery Corporation.Keene’s bill is among several gaming measures that will be proposed in the next legislative session. Governor Steve Beshear says he’ll ask lawmakers to approve a constitutional amendment on gaming and let voters decide if they want it.