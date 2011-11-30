© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Gray, Lawmakers Discuss Rupp Arena Future

By WFPL News
Published November 30, 2011 at 9:53 PM EST

From Stu Johnson, Kentucky Public Radio The future of Rupp Arena, the basketball home of the University of Kentucky Wildcats, was discussed today by state lawmakers. Lexington Mayor Jim Gray told them his city may ask the state to help finance a Rupp Arena renovation or replacement project. “What we’re doing is examining our financial options now and that will be part of the financing options that are considered. What would be the sources, how would we encourage funding and support,from private sector and the public sector?” he said. Such a funding request could come when the General Assembly reconvenes in January, but Gray says no decision has been made. Senate Local Government Committee Chair Damon Thayer says, right now, the state would have a hard time providing financial assistance.In the House, Local Government Committee Chair Steve Riggs says he would be open to a discussion in 2012 on Rupp funding. Riggs adds college athletics generate a lot of money for the Commonwealth.

