Louisville Lawmaker Prefiles Gambling Measures

A Republican state lawmaker from Louisville says he believes expanded gambling legislation he’s pre-filed for the 2012 General Assembly will get a fair hearing. Representative Mike Nemes wants legislators to consider two bills. The first would put a constitutional amendment question on the ballot in 2012."Overwhelmingly, my district wants this. Out in the state, many do, many don’t but even the ones that don’t, they want to be able to vote on it and not have the legislature decide whether they’re going to have gaming or gambling. They want a vote," he said. The second bill would call for county-level elections to determine whether casinos should be permitted. Nemes represents the 38th House District in south Louisville. Gambling legislation has been introduced in recent years in the General Assembly but has died in the Republican-led Senate.