State Lawmaker Shares Conspiratorial Views on 9/11

With the 10th anniversary of September 11 approaching, a Kentucky lawmaker shared more of his controversial and conspiratorial views on the terror attacks with a local publication.Last month, WFPL talked to state Sen. Perry Clark, D-Louisville, about a letter he wrote that compared President Barack Obama to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler over the debt ceiling compromise.During the discussion, Clark indicated the public didn't know everything about 9/11 and appeared to align himself with the "truth movement", which contends—among other things—the attacks were an inside job committed by the federal government.The south Louisville Democrat expanded his views in an interview Wednesday.From LEO Weekly:At the start of the interview, Clark immediately indicates he wants the conversation recorded, as he “likes the protection.” Then he launches right into talk of 7 World Trade Center, a building across from the Twin Towers that fell later in the afternoon on 9/11. Truthers commonly believe that building collapsed as part of a “controlled demolition” as opposed to falling as a result of debris and fire from towers one and two.

“Go look it up, BBC reported that three buildings fell that day. We only remember two. BBC reported that World Trade Center Building 7 had been ‘pulled.’ It was gone. And it was still in the background while they were reporting on the news. Look, somebody knew more than we knew. Go look that up, did that really happen?”

I ask Clark if he believes the common Truther theory that a cruise missile hit the Pentagon instead of Flight 77.

“I’ve never seen evidence of a plane. I don’t know who changed the story,” he says. “But that’s what I heard.”

I ask Clark if planes actually hit the World Trade Center.

“I know a lot of scientists, I know one at (Brigham Young University) and things like that, going, ‘These were controlled demolitions. These weren’t planes hitting the buildings.’ I mean, if you can find those studies.”