KAF 04/21/11 - Billy Collins

Poet Billy Collins was the featuerd guest at the Kentucky Author Forum on April 21, 2011. He was interviewed by Prairie Home Companion host Garrison Keillor. You can listen to the conversation below.Collins was appointed United States Poet Laureate 2001-2003. He is the author of nine volumes of poetry, including the forthcoming Horoscopes for the Dead. Garrison Keillor is the author of more than a dozen books, and was the featured author at Kentucky Author Forum in November, 2002.

http://archive.wfpl.org/KAF/20110421-collins.mp3 Listen