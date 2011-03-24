Stumbo On Senate Medicaid Plan: "Unacceptable"

Across-the-board cuts to state agencies, including education, are in the Senate Republican plan to balance Kentucky’s Medicaid budget. And that does not bode well for upcoming House/Senate negotiations, says House Speaker Greg Stumbo. “I don’t see how we’re going to get out of here, because it’s unacceptable. We met with Rep. Hoover and the Republican leadership and we all went through the bill and everyone agrees. It’s just the same old rhetoric,” he said. Stumbo’s reaction signals the special session, now in its 11th day, could be in serious trouble. If the House and Senate can’t reach agreement, Gov. Beshear says he will have to cut Medicaid reimbursement rates by 35 percent on April 1st. Providers say such cuts would be devastating, especially to rural hospitals and pharmacies.