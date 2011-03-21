House Medicaid Budget Vote Expected Soon

A bipartisan plan for balancing Kentucky’s Medicaid budget is under the microscope at the special session in Frankfort. House Democrats and Republicans have been caucusing separately Monday to scrutinize the compromise.Speaker Greg Stumbo says the bipartisan compromise possibly could get a House floor vote Monday evening, but at this point, he can’t say for sure. “We are aware that it’s an extraordinary session and sometimes we have to take extraordinary measures procedurally to move this process along. But we want to make sure the majority leadership is comfortable with that,” he said. Stumbo has released no specific details of the plan, but it’s believed to involve targeted cuts to state agencies if Gov. Beshear’s managed care plan fails to produce predicted savings. A fourth, and final hearing on Medicaid was held in the House budget committee, but no vote was taken. That could come later today if House leaders want to act on the bill tonight.