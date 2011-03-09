© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Unemployment &amp; Young Workers

By Laura Ellis
Published March 9, 2011 at 6:09 AM EST

STATE OF AFFAIRS 03/09/11:  Teen unemployment reached almost 26% in January. New college graduates face daunting competition to secure even low-wage, temporary jobs; finding employment related to their desired career is even more challenging. 16-24 year olds have been hit hard by the economic crash. Not only are jobs scarce, but many Baby Boomers aren't retiring when expected. So what options exist for Kentucky's young people? How can they gain experience, additional education, and a paycheck? How do they avoid the emotional toll of long term unemployment? We sit down with our guests to explore the causes and possible solutions for unemployment among young workers in the Commonwealth.

http://archive.wfpl.org/soa/20110309SOA.mp3

