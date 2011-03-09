© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Beshear Calls Special Session

By Tony McVeigh
Published March 9, 2011 at 7:02 PM EST

Gov. Steve Beshear is calling a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly that will have a limited agenda.After the Senate gaveled in on the 30th day of the regular session, effectively ending the session early, Gov. Beshear announced the session, which starts Monday. Only two items will be on the agenda.“The first is reopening the budget to balance Medicaid, and to fulfill maintenance of effort requirements under the 2010 Education, Jobs and Medicaid Assistance Act, which will require a minor shift of higher education funds. The second agenda item is enacting legislation to increase the dropout age at our schools.”Both issues failed to win final passage in the regular session. Standing with the governor during his news conference were House leaders and several Senate Democrats. There was no immediate response to the governor’s comments from Senate Republicans.

News kentucky general assemblyspecial sessiondropout agemedicaidGovernor Steve BeshearKentucky General Assembly
