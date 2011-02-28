Kentucky General Assembly Winding Down

This could be the last full week of the 2011 session of the Kentucky General Assembly. Only eight days remain in the session, which began in early January. House Speaker Greg Stumbo says much work remains to be done, including Senate action on a Medicaid budget adjustment approved by the House. “I think the more they look at it, the more they’ll probably come to the realization that what Gov. Beshear has proposed is a very sound proposal and just a smart way to spend money. I mean, any reduction would mean we would leave federal dollars on the table,” he said. The Medicaid bill currently is under consideration by the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee. The Senate today is scheduled to vote on a sweeping penal code reform bill already approved by the House.