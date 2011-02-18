Meth Bill Awaiting Action In Kentucky Senate

By Stu Johnson, Kentucky Public Radio Legislation aimed at reducing the number of methamphetamine labs across Kentucky is stuck in the General Assembly. The bill would requires a prescription to purchase cold remedies with pseudoephedrine, a key ingredient in the production of meth. It passed out of A Senate committee but has been pending before the full Senate for about two weeks. London Senator Tom Jensen says the bill is not dead. ”It’s still on the board, there’s still people discussing it, whether it passes this time or not, I can’t say, but it’s still being talked about. The supporters are out there still working it,” he said. Jensen says he would be open to a compromise on the meth bill. One option might be to exempt the gel form of pseudoephedrine from the prescription requirement. These products would still be located behind a pharmacy’s counter, but would not require a prescription.