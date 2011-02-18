© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Meth Bill Awaiting Action In Kentucky Senate

By Rick Howlett
Published February 18, 2011 at 8:58 PM EST

By Stu Johnson, Kentucky Public Radio Legislation aimed at reducing the number of methamphetamine labs across Kentucky is stuck in the General Assembly. The bill would requires a prescription to purchase cold remedies with pseudoephedrine, a key ingredient in the production of meth. It passed out of A Senate committee but has been pending before the full Senate for about two weeks. London Senator Tom Jensen says the bill is not dead. ”It’s still on the board, there’s still people discussing it, whether it passes this time or not, I can’t say, but it’s still being talked about. The supporters are out there still working it,” he said. Jensen says he would be open to a compromise on the meth bill. One option might be to exempt the gel form of pseudoephedrine from the prescription requirement. These products would still be located behind a pharmacy’s counter, but would not require a prescription.

Tags
News meth billpseudoephedrinekentucky general assemblyKentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
