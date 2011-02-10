© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Higher Ed Chief Discusses Plan To Boost Graduation Rates

By Tony McVeigh
Published February 10, 2011 at 7:47 PM EST

An ambitious plan for increasing the number of college graduates in Kentucky, while decreasing financial barriers was discussed in Frankfort Thursday.Right now, 43 percent of college freshmen in Kentucky enter the university needing remediation.  And in this tough economy, even students who can handle the academics often find they can’t afford college.  The colleges and universities want to do more to help, says Council on Postsecondary Education President Robert King. “Using our resources in higher education to help support the achievement the mission of K-12.  And that mission, as you’ve heard Commissioner Holliday articulate, is to get every student college and or career ready upon graduation," King told a legislative panel. King outlined an ambitious plan that gets the universities more involved in GED and K-12 programs, including teacher development, internships and research, economic and community outreach programs.  He says the schools will have performance targets, and promises lawmakers will get frequent updates on the progress being made.

Tags
News Kentucky Council on PostRobert Kingkentucky general assemblyKentucky General Assembly
Tony McVeigh
See stories by Tony McVeigh
Related Content