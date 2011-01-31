Lawmakers Returning To Frankfort; Beshear To Speak Tuesday

Kentucky lawmakers are returning to Frankfort for tomorrow’s resumption of the 2011 General Assembly. First up is the State of the Commonwealth address, which Gov. Steve Beshear delivers to a joint session of the legislature tomorrow night. After that, the House begins looking at a host of Republican-backed bills approved by the Senate before the session went into recess. House Majority Caucus Chair Bob Damron promises the bills will get fair consideration. “Well, the House always looks and reviews whatever our colleagues in the Senate pass and send to us. So, we’ll be taking those bills up and looking at them. The House on the other hand actually has what we believe a better solution to immigration reform than what the Senate’s version is.” Other topics covered in the Senate-approved bills include reform of the state’s antiquated tax code, charter schools, government transparency and Medicaid fraud. Twenty-six days remain in the 30 day session.WFPL will simulcast KET's broadcast of the governor's speech starting at 7:00pm Tuesday.