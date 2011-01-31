© 2022 Louisville Public Media

General Assembly Resumes; Paul To Address Senate Feb. 22

By Rick Howlett
Published January 31, 2011 at 5:49 AM EST

The Kentucky General Assembly resumes this week, and among the measures lawmakers will consider is a resolution calling for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution requiring a balanced federal budget. It's sponsored by Republican Senate President David Williams, who has invited U.S. Senator Rand Paul to speak to his chamber about it."He and I will sit at the table together in the Senate committee. I'm sure that provision will pass the Kentucky state Senate. And then he will be given the courtesy to address the entire state Senate as we have given to other statewide elected officials," he said. Paul will address the state Senate on February 22.

Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
