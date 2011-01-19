Beshear, Williams At Odds Over Medicaid Fix

Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear’s plan for balancing the state Medicaid budget is getting the cold shoulder from Senate President David Williams, who's running for Beshear's job this year. Gov. Beshear says the Medicaid program in the second year of the state budget is balanced. It’s the current year he’s worried about, and he wants to move $166 million from the second year to the first. He would then use savings from managed care to cover the second year deficit. “It is a short-term fix, but it’s much more than that. It is also part of a multi-pronged strategy for the future of the Medicaid program,” the governor said. Beshear says his plan has bipartisan support, but Senate President David Williams isn’t buying it. “He wants to use a blank check for Medicaid. It’s out of control,” said Williams. Ultimately, it will be up to lawmakers to resolve the thorny issue when the 2011 legislative session resumes on February 1st.