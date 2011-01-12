Beshear Not Concerned About Capitol Gun Policy

Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear sees no reason to change the current “open carry” policy for handguns at the State Capitol. Beshear says he feels comfortable and safe in the building. But even if he wanted to alter the policy, Beshear says he doesn’t have the authority.“Gov. Patton did issue an executive order at one point I think banning weapons in the capitol. And that’s what caused the laws to arrive at where they are today and that is, the legislature is in control of that issue, and not the governor,” he said. Reacting to the shootings in Tucson, Arizona, that left six dead and Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords with a gunshot wound to the brain, Beshear agrees with those who say it’s time to tone down the political rhetoric in the nation. Beshear says people can disagree without being disagreeable. He calls the shootings, “a blot on democracy.”