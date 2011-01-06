© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Neighborhood Schools Measure Clears Senate Panel

By Rick Howlett
Published January 6, 2011 at 9:43 PM EST

The full Kentucky Senate will vote Friday on a neighborhood schools bill.The measure, co-sponsored by Republicans Dan Seum and David Williams, would allow children to attend the public school closest to their home.The bill was prompted in part by complaints from some parents in Jefferson County about long bus rides their children have to endure under the school district's student assignment plan.School officials say the bill would dismantle years of efforts to desegregate Louisville schools, and cost the district tens of millions of dollars to implement.The measure cleared the Senate Education Committee 8-5 Thursday on a strict party line vote.If the bill clears the full, Republican-led Senate, it will face a tough battle in the Democratic-controlled House.

