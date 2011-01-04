Kentucky Lawmakers Elect Leaders

The New Year brings some new faces to the leadership of the Kentucky General Assembly. For the Democrats, House Speaker Pro Tem Larry Clark withstood a challenge from former Speaker Jody Richards. Clark said he appreciates the vote of confidence. “This is starting my 19th year as speaker pro tem, working for four different speakers, four different administrations. I’m very honored.”Rep. Tommy Thompson is the new House Majority Whip, unseating Rep. John Will Stacy. Rep. Danny Ford is the new House Minority Whip, defeating Rep. David Floyd. For Senate Democrats, R-J Palmer is the new Minority Floor Leader. He withstood a challenge from former Gov. Julian Carroll to fill the seat formerly held by Ed Worley, who did not seek re-election to the Senate. There was no change in Senate Republican leadership.