Kentucky General Assembly Begins

The 2011 session of the Kentucky General Assembly is underway at the State Capitol.Lawmakers meet four days this week to elect their leaders, learn their committee assignments and adopt House and Senate rules.Also this week, all 138 legislators will attend two days of mandatory ethics training.The session then takes a three week recess before resuming on February 1st.That’s when Gov. Beshear delivers his annual State of the Commonwealth address and the business of passing bills begins in earnest.