© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky General Assembly Begins

By Tony McVeigh
Published January 4, 2011 at 7:25 PM EST

The 2011 session of the Kentucky General Assembly is underway at the State Capitol.Lawmakers meet four days this week to elect their leaders, learn their committee assignments and adopt House and Senate rules.Also this week, all 138 legislators will attend two days of mandatory ethics training.The session then takes a three week recess before resuming on February 1st.That’s when Gov. Beshear delivers his annual State of the Commonwealth address and the business of passing bills begins in earnest.

Tags
News kentucky general assemblyKentucky General Assembly
Tony McVeigh
See stories by Tony McVeigh
Related Content