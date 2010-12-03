Kentucky Lobbying Reports Released

The most recent spending reports for entities lobbying the Kentucky General Assembly have been released and health-related businesses are the top spenders.The biggest spender to date is Consumer Healthcare Products Association, which represents manufacturers of non-prescription medicines. They’ve spent $327,000 lobbying against further restrictions on the sale of pseudoephedrine, a key ingredient in illegal methamphetamine. University Health Care, which operates Passport, is the second biggest spender, at $132,000. Passport lobbying expenditures have been halted in the wake of a scathing state audit of the managed care plan, which provides health care to Medicaid recipients in the Louisville area. Outside the health industry, other top spenders include the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Retail Federation, the Kentucky Education Association and the Kentucky Farm Bureau.So far this year, almost $12 million has been spent on lobbying in Kentucky. The state has more than 640 registered lobbyists.