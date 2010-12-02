© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Verbal Jousting In Frankfort Over Passport Contract

By Tony McVeigh
Published December 2, 2010 at 8:03 PM EST

The debate over Kentucky’s huge contract with Passport for regional Medicaid services continues to rage in Frankfort.  The Beshear administration blames the General Assembly, and lawmakers blame the administration for problems with the $800 million contract for Medicaid services in the Louisville area.  Among those on the hot seat at the hearing was Health and Family Services Secretary Janie Miller.  “I don’t think the administration created this mess, but the governor and I are committed to cleaning it up,” she said. Senate President David Williams fired back: “I hope you’ll accept our criticism of your agency in the same line that you should consider the criticism that the auditor put on you, which basically is you haven’t done your job.”Moving forward, Miller says administration officials will meet with the Passport Board of Directors next Tuesday to discuss the 11-point Corrective Action Plan released Wednesday.

Tags
News Kentucky Governor Steve Beshearpassport health plankentucky general assemblyKentucky General Assembly
Tony McVeigh
See stories by Tony McVeigh
Related Content