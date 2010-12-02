Verbal Jousting In Frankfort Over Passport Contract

The debate over Kentucky’s huge contract with Passport for regional Medicaid services continues to rage in Frankfort. The Beshear administration blames the General Assembly, and lawmakers blame the administration for problems with the $800 million contract for Medicaid services in the Louisville area. Among those on the hot seat at the hearing was Health and Family Services Secretary Janie Miller. “I don’t think the administration created this mess, but the governor and I are committed to cleaning it up,” she said. Senate President David Williams fired back: “I hope you’ll accept our criticism of your agency in the same line that you should consider the criticism that the auditor put on you, which basically is you haven’t done your job.”Moving forward, Miller says administration officials will meet with the Passport Board of Directors next Tuesday to discuss the 11-point Corrective Action Plan released Wednesday.