Lawmakers Asked To Back Kentucky Kingdom Plan
Officials with the Kentucky State Fair Board met this week with members of Jefferson County's state legislative delegation to update them on the planned refurbishment and re-opening of the Kentucky Kingdom amusement park. The park closed this year as part of a bankruptcy filed by the Six Flags company.The fair board, which owns the property, has an agreement with businessman Ed Hart to re-open and operate the park, but is asking lawmakers for a $50 million bond issue to help implement its redevelopment plan.Hart says the Jefferson County delegation seems receptive to the idea."(Fair Board President) Harold Workman made the case, and I think very successfully, and I think it was well received. This is more than just affordable entertainment for families, local families and out of state familes. More importantly, this is an economic engine at a time that we need jobs, Kentucky Kingdom will create up to two thousand jobs," he said.Hart says if all goes as planned, Kentucky Kingdom could re-open in 2012.